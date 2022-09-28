Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A guard was shot during an attempted robbery involving an armored truck in Carson, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred outside of a 7-Eleven on West 228th and South Figueroa streets.
A Loomis armored truck is the focus of the sheriff's investigation.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known.
An employee in a nearby shop, who didn't want to go on camera, told Eyewitness News that he heard 3 to 4 gunshots go off.
He said there has seen similar activity in this shopping plaza before and also across the street at a Chevron gas station.
Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
