Guard shot during attempted robbery of armored truck in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A guard was shot during an attempted robbery involving an armored truck in Carson, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred outside of a 7-Eleven on West 228th and South Figueroa streets.

A Loomis armored truck is the focus of the sheriff's investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known.

An employee in a nearby shop, who didn't want to go on camera, told Eyewitness News that he heard 3 to 4 gunshots go off.

He said there has seen similar activity in this shopping plaza before and also across the street at a Chevron gas station.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

