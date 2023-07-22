Families looking for answers after Carson cemetery suddenly closes: 'We're in the dark'

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The gates are closed at Lincoln Park Memorial Cemetery in Carson.

Kenneth Pitchford tells us his family paid to have a loved one buried at the cemetery only to find it closed. He's been trying for weeks to get in touch with someone but the phone line is disconnected.

"Our loved one is still at the mortuary because they can't be buried here now," Pitchford said. "We're just looking for some answers as to how we can get her buried."

Theresa Watson has two loved ones buried at the cemetery and says her sister used to visit their graves often.

"She went one day and the gate was closed," Watson said. "This was two weeks ago, and she called me and said 'The gate is closed. I can't get in.'"

With no word from management and no staff on site, it's been weeks of questions.

"A little bit scary... we're like in the dark," said Watson. "We don't know what's going to happen to our mom and grandma's grave."

Families noticed a sign from the city of Carson go up this week, saying the cemetery was unreachable and that anyone wishing to file a complaint should reach out to the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau.

"If we can get some information it would put us a little bit at ease," Watson said.

Families that spoke to Eyewitness News say they're just hoping for some answers.

"Not only are they leaving us hanging, they're not giving us any information," Pitchford said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau. They said in part: "Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery has a current and clear license that expires on 10/30/2023. The Cemetery and Funeral Bureau (CFB) is aware of reports that the cemetery may have reduced operational hours and/or closed, and CFB is looking into these reports."