Vehicle plunges into Dominguez Channel in Carson; 1 person sent to hospital

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle plunged down into the Dominguez Channel in Carson, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured a white vehicle submerged halfway in the water just off Avalon Boulevard.

One person was pulled out of the wreckage and was sent to the hospital, though his or her condition is unknown. Los Angeles County firefighters searched for other victims but no one else was found, authorities said.

It's unclear what prompted the crash. Showery conditions are expected to persist Friday following off-and-on downpours that doused much of Southern California since Wednesday.

The southbound lanes of Avalon Boulevard are closed as authorities continue their investigation.

