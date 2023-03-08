Family seeks increased reward for unsolved Carson murder of mother and son

The city of Carson has been offering a $25,000 reward, but the family is asking officials to significantly increase the amount.

The city of Carson has been offering a $25,000 reward, but the family is asking officials to significantly increase the amount.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Every year for the past seven years, the family of 64-year-old Michelle Kelly Love and 27-year-old Jordan Love gather to release balloons in their memory.

In February 2016, just before midnight, the mother and son were gunned down right in front of their home in Carson. Jordan Love's father, Jose Love, said this is a part of the family's way of seeking closure.

"We do it for more than one reason," said Jose Love. "We do it, of course, in observance and in their memory, but we all so do it for other people who are similarly situated and we're hoping they will see what we're doing and see that we are not giving up and they will not give up either."

Officers said there are no current leads in the case. The city of Carson has been offering a $25,000 reward for information, however the family is appealing to the city council to significantly increase the amount, saying they don't believe it's enough given the circumstances.

"We do know that the amount of the reward can have a positive effect," said Jose Love. "And not only are we asking the city council to do it, we're also asking the public to help with this appeal."

"Maybe that additional funding or money may be that little bit to urge someone or call someone to think twice and give that piece of information that may help give that lead to our homicide investigators," said Damon A. Jones, captain of the Carson sheriff's station for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The family said Michelle Kelly Love was an amazing mother and grandmother and Jordan Love was a great father and uncle. They're holding out hope that someone will do the right thing and come forward.

"Whoever did this, knows that they did it," said Melissa Love, Michelle's daughter and Jordan's sister. "Witnesses know that they saw them do it and refuse to come forward. So, we're just asking for a little help. It's been seven years and it makes no sense that there's no leads."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley