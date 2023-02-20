1 killed, another wounded in shooting at plaza parking lot in Carson

An investigation is underway after two people were shot, one fatally, at a plaza parking lot in Carson overnight.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot, one fatally, at a plaza parking lot in Carson overnight.

The incident happened around midnight. Deputies say they were flagged down by a security guard after several shots were fired and noticed a car crashed into a light pole outside the SouthBay Pavilion mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Two people were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds to the torso. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the deadly shooting, but investigators say the incident may have started at the Denny's parking lot across the street.

No arrests have been made. Authorities on Monday morning were still reviewing security footage from cameras in the area.