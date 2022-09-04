Agoura High dedicates football win to teammate Carter Stone, who died at 15 after surgery

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Agoura High School football team paid tribute to a fallen teammate Saturday night.
The game against Nordhoff ended in a 33-3 win and was dedicated to 15-year-old Carter Stone, who wore number 76.
Stone died recently during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.
Relatives say he went into cardiac arrest and that doctors found a tumor on his heart, likely related to an undiagnosed case of T-cell leukemia.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Stone family.
