Agoura High dedicates football win to teammate Carter Stone, who died at 15 after surgery

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
16 minutes ago
Agoura High School dedicated its 33-3 win to Carter Stone, a freshman teammate who died recently at age 15 after surgery.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Agoura High School football team paid tribute to a fallen teammate Saturday night.

The game against Nordhoff ended in a 33-3 win and was dedicated to 15-year-old Carter Stone, who wore number 76.

Stone died recently during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.

Relatives say he went into cardiac arrest and that doctors found a tumor on his heart, likely related to an undiagnosed case of T-cell leukemia.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Stone family.

