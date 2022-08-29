Death of freshman football player leaves Agoura High School in mourning

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15.

Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.

Doctors found a tumor on his heart, likely caused by undiagnosed T-cell leukemia, the Acorn reported.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Stone family.

Freshman Carter Stone played offensive lineman at Agoura High School. Freshman Carter Stone played offensive lineman at Agoura High School. Agoura High School Football/@Atownfootball

"Carter was known for his sense of humor, kindness and work ethic," a friend of the Stone family wrote on the GoFundMe. "He was a dedicated football player looking forward to his career at Agoura High School."

The Los Angeles Rams have also reached out about helping the family, a Rams spokesperson confirmed to ABC7. The team maintains its corporate headquarters in Agoura Hills.

Retired Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is friendly with the Stone family. Carter's father is the soccer coach for Whitworth's daughter's youth team. Whitworth has donated $7,600 to the team.

The team paid respect to Stone on Twitter, writing: "A moment of silence for Carter. A lone helmet for 76. We sadly yet proudly honor our teammate and friend, Carter Stone. Our entire community is devastated as we mourn his passing and support his incredible family. Carter loved football and we loved him."