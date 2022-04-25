entertainment

'The Princess Bride' actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," said the actor referring to the rat-like creature from his popular film.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snake safety: Here's how to stay safe during rattlesnake season

MALIBU (KABC) -- Actor Cary Elwes, known for his role in "The Princess Bride," is recovering in good spirits after what many may consider a frightening moment.

The English actor said he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Malibu over the weekend. He posted a close-up photo of the bite on his finger on Twitter.



"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," said the actor referring to the rat-like creature from his popular film. "Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care."

Paramedics were sent to a home in the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Elwes was sent to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after he was bitten. The actor was reportedly doing yard work when he came across the snake.

In his tweet, Elwes said he's "recovering well."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmalibulos angeles countyentertainmentactorsouthern californiaanimalsnakeanimalsaccidentcalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Kris Jenner alleges Blac Chyna 'tried to murder' Rob Kardashian
Two acts drop out of Coachella Weekend 2, tested positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes to shut down
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
Man found shot to death in East LA; LASD seeks information from public
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Show More
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
SoCal to see hot temperatures Monday with most regions in the 80s, 90s
Family remembers 20-year-old killed outside North Hills strip club
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
More TOP STORIES News