Fire engulfs carport at Carson apartment complex; 3 vehicles destroyed

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire erupted Wednesday night in a carport at an apartment complex in Carson, leaving three vehicles destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Sesame Avenue, just west of the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and attacked the flames with hoses, extinguishing the fire in less than an hour.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Residents said Wednesday's fire was not the first one at the location, adding that the previous one burned for some 30 minutes before emergency responders arrived.