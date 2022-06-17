Meet Casper, the Sherman Oaks Chihuahua going viral for his adorable singing videos

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Sherman Oaks woman and her dog are making some serious noise on social media, with several of their videos going viral.Pam Quinn and her dog Casper have an online singing act that has attracted millions of viewers on TikTok and Instragram. Quinn adopted the Chihuahua five years ago and was worried he had a problem with his bark."He didn't have much of a voice. It was like a raspy, hoarse cough, so we always wondered 'Will he get a voice?' And boy, did he!" Quinn told Eyewitness News.To say Casper has become an outspoken pet is an understatement. A few years ago, the 17-pound dog started crooning when Quinn would pull our her six-string."I was just writing songs and playing on my guitar and singing and all of a sudden this noise came out of him that stopped everybody in the room and we went 'What was that? What just happened?'" said Quinn.Eventually the Long Island native posted a video of Casper singing along, only for it to explode online."We got like 30 million views on TikTok for this one video and then our followers skyrocketed on Instagram, too. It was nuts!" she said.The popularity of her videos have translated into an appearance on "America's Got Talent," and she's hoping Casper's singing skills can lead to a series of children's books or animated show.But Casper's skills, while popular online, aren't necessarily a big hit for Quinn's neighbors."They're not crazy about it," she said.