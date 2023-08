Many drivers in Castaic spun out of control on wet roads caused by Tropical Storm Hilary during the weekend.

Drivers spin out of control on wet roads caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Many drivers in Castaic spun out of control on wet roads caused by Tropical Storm Hilary during the weekend.

The incidents were caught on camera.

Several drivers lost control of their cars on the 5 freeway, near Hasley Canyon Road Sunday.

Some of them were able to avoid slamming into other drivers.

Officials recommend lowering your speed when it is raining.

MORE: Tropical Storm Hilary live updates: Showers linger as SoCal deals with storm aftermath