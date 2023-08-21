Tropical Storm Hilary live updates: Showers linger as SoCal deals with storm aftermath

From mud and debris flows to cars stuck in flooded roads, Southern California is getting better look at the damage left behind by the first tropical storm to hit the area in 84 years.

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts Sunday evening, prompting rescues from swollen rivers and forcing some of the nation's largest school districts to cancel Monday classes. Millions braced for more flooding and mudslides, even as the storm began to weaken.

The storm walloped California after making landfall in Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

The storm was projected to weaken as it continued moving northward over California and into Nevada, but threats remained.

Aftermath of Hilary, update on conditions

As Los Angeles began drying out after being drenched by the storm, officials surveyed the damage left behind.

The historic storm barreled through the city, flooding streets, triggering mudslides and leaving thousands without power. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to more than 1,800 storm-related calls for service.

LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley said more than 4,100 calls were made to 911.

"This represents over 1,000 additional emergency phone calls than our normal average. Fortunately, we have yet to receive any report of any significant injuries or damage related to the storm," she said during a press conference Monday morning.

While city leaders celebrate dodging what they called a "weather bomb," they will reassess their decisions on what can be done better for when the next storm hits.

"The fact that it wasn't a catastrophe that had been anticipated, we are very happy about, but had it been, I have the full confidence that our city, our city family, was prepared to respond," said Mayor Karen Bass.

Other areas of Southern California were hit harder by the storm, including the Coachella Valley. Large swaths of Palm Springs and Cathedral City were covered in thick mud.

Some drivers became trapped as flash floods and mud flows swept through the area.

In the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sun Valley, a massive tree toppled onto two cars parked just several feet outside a home.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. as residents inside the house were sleeping.

Reds-Angels game is postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary

The Angels' game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The storm's heavy rainfall had stopped by Monday morning, but Angel Stadium was too wet to play, according to the Angels.

All tickets for Monday's game will be honored for the second game of the doubleheader, with first pitch set for 6:38 p.m.

LAUSD schools to reopen with normal schedule Tuesday

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho defended the decision to shut down campuses on Monday, saying it was the right decision in terms of student and staff safety.

Carvalho said the district's school were expected to reopen Tuesday on a normal schedule.

He said assessments of LAUSD campuses are still being conducted, but so far, two dozen campuses have no phone or internet service, and at least one campus experienced a minor mudslide. He says the storm has also limited access to some schools and district facilities in the Sun Valley area.

L.A. leaders provide update on storm response amid flooding, school closures

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other city leaders thanked residents for heeding warnings and staying home Sunday as Tropical Story Hilary barreled across the region Sunday.

During a press conference Monday morning, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said there weren't any reports of major injuries or damage as a result of the storm. The majority of the storm's impact included street flooding that stranded drivers across the city.

Bass said there were also no injuries or damage reported from the 5.1 earthquake that hit Southern California as residents braced for the storm.

What did SoCal see as Hilary passed through?

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years brought intensifying rain to the region, with some mountain and desert areas seeing more than half an average year's worth of rain come down in just one day, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

Forecasters warned of dangerous flash floods across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and fire officials rescued a dozen people from knee-deep water in a homeless encampment along the rising San Diego River. Meanwhile, rain and debris washed out some roadways and people left their cars stranded in standing water.

Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

Hilary school closures include LAUSD, Pasadena Unified School District: LIST

City of Indio declares state of emergency

Indio's City Manager Bryan Montgomery declared a local emergency Sunday, which will remain in place for next seven days.

Flash flood warning issued in Los Angeles County

A flash flood warning issued for most of Los Angeles County has been extended, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

Pasadena cancels all Monday classes

The Pasadena Unified School District announced all Monday classes will be canceled. This includes athletic events and any third-party activities on PUSD campuses.

The Superintendent's Leadership Team, school administrators, and maintenance and operations workers are required to report to their sites at 10 a.m. on Monday. If it is unsafe for workers, they're asked to talk with their supervisors.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Center of Hilary now officially moved into Southern California

The center of Tropical Storm Hilary officially moved into Southern California Sunday afternoon about 25 miles south-southwest of Palm Springs. It continued to move north at 23 mph.

Hilary is now officially the first tropical storm to move across the Southland since Dora in 1997.

The widespread heavy rain will continue through the evening but begin to ease a bit, especially in the southeastern part of the state after 8 p.m. After 10 p.m., forecasters predict the worst of the heavy rain will be mostly over and the rain will become less intense.

San Bernardino County declares local emergency

San Bernardino County declared a local emergency Sunday afternoon in response to Tropical Storm Hilary.

This comes as the sheriff's department issued evacuation orders for several communities, including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa.

Gov. Newsom visited the county's emergency operations center and met with county officials, including Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Chief Operating Officer Luther Snoke, and Emergency Services Director Daniel Munoz.

"I appreciate the governor's interest in the crisis facing our county, and his pledge to devote state resources to our response and recovery," Rowe said.

LAUSD closes schools for Monday

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced all Monday classes and any after school activities have been canceled.

"Everything will be shut down," he said. "There is no way we can compromise the safety of a single child or an employee, and our inability to survey buildings, our inability to determine access to schools makes it nearly impossible for us to open schools."

Carvalho said Los Angeles charter schools will likely be closed as well and encouraged parents to contact their individual schools for more information.

"We've been told that independent charter schools would follow our course of action," Carvalho said. "So speaking to the parents of charter schools, students, those schools will likely be shut down as well. I would urge you to contact the operators of those charter schools."

All classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Carvalho also said there will be grab-and-go centers to distribute food to LAUSD students and families open on Monday. Details on that are expected to be released sometime Monday afternoon.

Any LAUSD parent with questions is encouraged to call the district's Family Hotline at 213-443-1300.

City, state leaders provide update on response efforts

City, county and Gov. Gavin Newsom held a joint press conference Sunday afternoon, sounding the alarm on Hilary's impact, calling it an "all hands on deck" situation.

Though no serious incidents have been reported, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said they've received mostly calls for debris flow incidents and toppled trees.

In Koreatown, a roof partially collapsed, she said.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has been made ware of power outages for at least 5,000 customers, mostly in the Boyle Heights and Hollywood area.

Local transportation services suspended

The Ontario Airport suspended all Southwest and Frontier flights from Sunday through 10:30 a.m. Monday. Travelers are advised to contact airlines for the most updated and current flight status.

Meanwhile, the Long Beach Transit system will suspend bus service starting at 6 p.m. Sunday due to expected flooding. Service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Monday.

15 Freeway shut down between L.A. and Las Vegas

Drivers across Southern California encountered slick roads and unsafe driving conditions Sunday ahead of the storm's arrival. One major issue occurred along the 15 Freeway near Barstow.

Both sides of the freeway were shut down due to wires down on freeway lanes. The closure was expected to be in place for three to four hours.

Flash flood warning issued across Los Angeles County

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for a large swath of Los Angeles County on Sunday. The warning will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Long Beach, Malibu, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Universal City, downtown Los Angeles, Griffith Park, Culver City, Inglewood, Burbank, North Hollywood, Venice, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Encino, Manhattan Beach, Alhambra and Hermosa Beach.

The warning was sent out shortly after another flash flood warning was issued for the Antelope Valley area, including Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale. That will be in effect until 6:30 p.m.

The agency advised the public to move to higher ground if possible. Significant mudslide activity is expected in the mountains and canyons, with debris flowers possible in recent burn scar areas.

A mudslide was blocking lanes on the northbound 14 Freeway under the Avenue N overpass Sunday morning

Hilary makes landfall in Mexico

The storm made landfall over the northern part of the Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm around 11 a.m. Sunday with wind speeds around 65mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It was located about 215 miles southeast of San Diego.

Hilary hit the coast in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada.

Big Bear area schools to close Monday due to storm

The Bear Valley Unified School District says all school campuses will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

The district operates seven campuses, including Big Bear High School.

"The projected amount of rainfall along with the winds may cause power outages, damages to the school sites, and unsafe transportation for our students," read an alert on the district's website.

L.A. residents asked to stay inside as Hilary approaches, LAUSD monitoring storm

Los Angeles residents were asked to remain indoors as rain began to fall ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary making landfall in Southern California, with heavy downpours and flooding expected toward the middle of the day.

"We asked Angelinos to stay inside today,'' Bass said during a Sunday morning press conference with other city leaders. "The timing of this could become earlier. We know that storms are moving fast so it could change. So please stay at home."

Bass said Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho would decide later in the day whether to cancel classes Monday.

State and local officials said extra resources were in place, and utilities were also fully staffed to deal with any power outage or other emergencies. Los Angeles residents were asked to call 800-DIAL-DWP (342-5397) for power outages or a water line breakage.

For truly life-threatening emergencies, LA residents were asked to call 911. For impacts such as roadway flooding, tree limbs blocking roads or mudslides, Angelenos should request service online or by calling 311.

Bass and other city leaders were set to deliver another update on storm preparedness measures at 4 p.m.

Hilary downgraded to tropical storm

Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.

As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 25 mph (41 kph).

The Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana remained directly in the tropical storm's path, and meteorologists warned that despite weakening, the storm remained treacherous.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signs local emergency declaration ahead of storm

On Saturday, Bass signed a local emergency declaration ahead of Hilary. Bass along with other city leaders are set to host a press conference Sunday morning to provide an update regarding preparedness measures.

More outdoor activities close due to storm

The Los Angeles Zoo said it will be closed to the public on Sunday and Monday ahead of the storm.

Plus, Disney Junior & Friends Playdate events at Downtown Disney District won't be available on Sunday.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be open with modified hours Sunday because of the storm. The resort said it is monitoring Hilary and will make adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Disney California Adventure will close at 9 p.m., and Disneyland will close at 10 p.m.

Resort hotels will remain open to guests.

Meanwhile, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park announced those parks would be closed Sunday due to the severe weather conditions.

Knott's said the Soak City park and the California Marketplace will also be closed.

San Bernardino County evacuations

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for several communities, including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa.

All state beaches in Orange, San Diego counties close

California State Parks announced temporary closures and camping cancellations Saturday for state parks and beaches due to Hilary.

All state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Inland state parks in the path of the storm, such as Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, will also be closed due to flooding concerns.

All incoming camping reservations for impacted areas are being canceled form Aug. 20-22.

Officials said more park units may be closed with little notice. For the latest park closures, please visit parks.ca.gov/Incidents.

Gov. Newsom proclaims state of emergency

On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hilary response and recovery efforts. The governor's office said there are currently more than 7,500 boots on the ground deployed to help local communities protect Californians from the impacts of Hilary.

"California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary's path with resources, equipment and expertise," said Newsom. "We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm."

Officials announce upcoming closure of all LA County parks amid storm preps

As Southern California remained under at tropical storm warning on Saturday, officials announced that all Los Angeles County parks, buildings and facilities will be closed Sunday and Monday. The closures include, but are not limited to:

Picnic shelters

Playgrounds

Multi-use trails

Restrooms

Botanical gardens and arboretums

Lakes and swim beaches

Pools and aquatic centers

Natural areas and nature centers

Performance venues

All L.A. County programs and classes are also cancelled. Although the parks are not fenced in, visitors are encouraged to stay home.

More information is available at ready.lacounty.gov.

San Bernardino County issues evacuation warning for some mountain communities

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning for several mountain communities on Saturday as Hurricane Hilary continued to make its way toward Southern California.

The warning affects Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa, according to a tweet published shortly before 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, sandbags are available at various locations throughout the county as preparations for the impact of the storm continue.

LASD advises Catalina residents, visitors to leave island

With the potentially dangerous impacts of Hurricane Hilary looming, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Saturday issued a public safety alert urging people to evacuate Catalina Island.

"Due to a forecast of storm impacts and possibly prolonged utility outages, Catalina Island residents and visitors, especially those with medical, access and functional needs, are advised to leave the island on August 19," the agency said in the alert, which was sent to mobile devices in the area. "Departure via Catalina Express is recommended at your earliest opportunity."

The city of Avalon is strongly recommending island residents who may need electricity for health care or other mandatory reasons to come to the mainland.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Catalina Express - which offers daily ferry trips to and from the island - said they will offer more sailings beyond what's currently scheduled on their website in order to get all Avalon residents who need to leave the island to the mainland.

The spokesperson said they plan to operate Sunday morning in accordance to the current schedule.

The Sheriff's Department suggested visiting lacounty.gov/emergency for more information.

Hilary gains speed as it moves toward Baja California

Hurricane Hilary "has sped up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track," the National Weather Service said Saturday morning. "This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact, along with slightly weaker winds."

Forecasters predict the storm will make landfall on the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night. It is then expected to continue northward, raising fears that its heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding in Tijuana, where many homes in the city of 1.9 million cling precariously to steep hillsides.

According to prediction models, Hilary will then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

Tropical storm warning issued

A tropical storm watch from Hurricane Hilary has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning, the first such event in Southern California.

Dodgers, Angels, Galaxy, LAFC games rescheduled

Sunday's Dodgers and Angels games have both been rescheduled to Saturday, with both teams playing double-headers on that day. The Dodgers will play two games Saturday against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, while the Angels will play two against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim on Saturday.

The L.A. Galaxy game Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson has been rescheduled for Oct. 14. LAFC's Sunday game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park has also been postponed to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the CicLAvia event scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to Hurricane Hilary. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled," organizers said in a statement.

National Hurricane Center issues 1st-ever tropical storm watch for CA

A first-ever tropical storm watch has been issued for California as concern grows that Hurricane Hilary will unleash a prolific amount of flooding and rainfall to parts of the state.

Hilary could dump more than a year's worth of rain in parts of California. Because of the threat, a rare high risk, Level 4 of 4, of excessive rainfall has been issued for parts of California. It's the first time a high risk has been issued for the area.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Cabo, and a hurricane warning was issued for parts of Baja.

Sand berms erected; sandbags distributed

Preparations are underway in communities like Seal Beach, where large sand berms were being erected to protect coastal homes against high surf. Crews were also handing out sandbags to residents as they've done for previous storms.

All Orange County Fire Authority fire stations in Seal Beach and other nearby cities will have sandbags available. Residents can get up to 30 per household.

Meanwhile, officials in Huntington Beach are urging residents to secure outdoor furniture, umbrellas and canopy tents ahead of the anticipated powerful winds. Similar to Seal Beach, the city has set up a sandbag fill station at the Huntington Beach Corporate Yard on Gothard Street for residents and businesses.

On Catalina Island, residents were also grabbing sandbags ahead of the storm. No evacuations have been ordered but locals were getting ready for what the remnants of Hilary will bring to the popular tourist spot.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Sunday into Monday, with potential high surf, strong winds, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and flooding. Officials are warning the public to not only stay away from the ocean, but also roads.

Coastal communities are not the only areas that are expected to be impacted by the storm.

Flood watch in effect Sunday through Monday

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening across the entirety of Los Angeles County. A flood watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Monday evening for Orange County coastal and inland areas, along with the Santa Ana mountains and foothills.

A flood watch will also be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday in the Riverside County mountains and valleys, the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, along with San Diego County mountains, deserts, valleys and coastal areas.

Forecasters said the heavy rains could result in excessive runoff that might flood rivers, creeks and streams and cause debris flows in recent burn areas.

Hilary strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane

Hilary was upgraded to a category 4 hurricane Thursday night and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves north. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

The storm is on a projected path that threatens landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or it'll possibly keep just offshore and head for Southern California.

The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S.

SpaceX cancels launch of Falcon 9 rocket

As preparations were underway across Southern California, SpaceX announced it canceled Thursday's launch of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying its latest batch of Starlink satellites.

The company said the next launch would be no earlier than Monday, Aug. 21.

Unclear if Hilary will make landfall in SoCal

It's still unclear whether Hilary will make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm. The last time that happened was in 1939.

When that storm landed, it first hit Long Beach but created widespread damage, as seen in photos shared by the L.A. Public Library.

Some 45 people died in that storm, most by drowning. Hundreds of homes were damaged and destroyed, railroad tracks were torn away and a stretch of the Huntington Beach Pier was wiped out.

INTERACTIVE: Look up how climate change is forecast to impact your neighborhood

The Associated Press, CNN Wire, City News Service contributed to this report.