Firefighters battling 160-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- As several brush fires ignited across Southern California amid a scorching heat wave, another brush fire broke out near Castaic Lake Saturday afternoon, charring at least 150 acres.The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. in a remote area along Castaic Lake Drive, but it quickly grew in size. Fire officials said it had the potential to spread to 500 acres, but no structures are believed to be threatened.The fire, at 0% containment, is burning in the Angeles National Forest but Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting in the fight.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.