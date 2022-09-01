Woman in Cathedral City treated for possible bite after waking up to a bat on her shoulder

She said she thought it was her dog at first but then noticed the bat flying away.

The woman told Riverside County Animal Services she woke up and the bat landed on her shoulder. She said she thought it was her dog at first but then noticed the bat flying away.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Cathedral City was treated at a hospital after possibly being bitten by a bat.

The woman told officials her legs were covered with red marks.

When animal services arrived to her home, they said they found the bat inside the bathroom.

The bat was quickly captured. The woman's condition is unknown.