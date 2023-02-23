It's a head-to-head battle on the basketball court; a church rivalry that pits Catholic priests against young men studying to enter the Priesthood. And while both sides have a great deal of respect for each other, there is apparently no mercy on the court.

Priests, seminarians face-off on basketball court in fundraiser filled with respect... but no mercy

It was a fundraiser game for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles... filled with fun and confidence!

"It's both about having fun but also playing for the win," said Father Michael Masteller.

The Seminarians, who are young men preparing for priesthood, were even more optimistic.

"They look a little bit nervous. And I think they may not be up for the competition," said Christian Eguarje.

"The young energy. The fresh energy from ours is more important than experience," said Thomas Luu.

Despite the competitive talk, the game is all about building camaraderie. Especially with hundreds of Southern California parishioners... or fans in this case... packing the stands. By the end of the night, the seminarians won the game. It's their third victory in four years. Some of the priests are chalking their defeat up to the seminarians being a bit younger and more agile.

The money raised at the basketball game will support the seminarians on their journey to becoming full-fledged priests.

"It's actually a beautiful way to bridge that gap between the seminary and the priests in the field. It's a moment where we can reconnect with our brothers who have left the seminary and are out there in the world," said Father Michael Masteller.