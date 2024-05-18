Non-profit in Pasadena teaches the art of Japanese drumming to people of all age, backgrounds

PASADENA -- In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we visit Makoto Taiko, a non-profit in Pasadena that teaches the art of Japanese drumming to people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

It's truly a powerful and invigorating art form, that catches your attention as soon as you hear the first drumbeat.

"You feel it in your soul. It resonates all throughout your whole body," said Patrick James Cruz, Ass't. Artistic Director. "When a specific moment happens, you get goosebumps."

Cruz says their style of drumming is Kumi-daiko, which is ensemble Taiko. And the Taiko itself just means "fat drum".

"I've been a drummer, like a drum set player, all my life and then growing up with also an athletic background, it's kind of like a marriage of the two," said Cruz.

"It was kind of interesting, and it was a way to reconnect with my ancestry," said Hunger Loyd, Artistic Director. "It's mentally and physically challenging. You could spend all your years just trying to get the perfect hit, just to make a sound, but to control the sound is a lifelong practice I would say."

Students who are just learning about Makoto Taiko enjoy the process.

"I just learned a lot about it when I was in Kinder... I was just like why not I join. Because then like I can learn more about my culture in a way," said Chelsea Simmons.

"I think it's important because it's just the diversity of like having a lot of different type of people like being able to express themselves," said Coco Tachibe.