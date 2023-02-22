Small, Catholic schools are partnering up to offer students more

RAMPART VILLAGE (KABC) -- Students and staff at Precious Blood Catholic School in Rampart Village are celebrating one year in the Los Angeles Microschool Network.

This network is specifically for Catholic schools with a small student body. Only 90 students attend Precious Blood School.

Being part of the Microschool Network allows these schools to share resources and teachers.

"It helps students have experiential learning like in music, art, gardening, and after-school programs. So, the idea is to bring the holistic program to small schools where otherwise, when you have a smaller learning community, the first thing you lose are things like art and music," said Dr. Christina Arellano, Director of the LA Microschool Network.

Precious Blood was the first school to join the network but has expanded to St. Teresa of Avila in Silver Lake and St. Athanasius in Long Beach.

"We share our teachers together like music teacher, the art teacher, PE teacher. And because we are small schools and limited classrooms anyway, we get to share the cost. So, cost wise it's very effective," said Principal Maria Cunanan of Precious Blood School.