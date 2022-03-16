baby animals

Catalina Island eagles Thunder and Akecheta welcome 3 eaglets after several years of loss

The two are a part of a restoration program started by the Institute for Wildlife Studies in 1980.
CATALINA ISLAND (KABC) -- Big Bear's Jackie and Shadow aren't the only proud bald eagle parents in Southern California.

Meet Thunder and Akecheta. They were spotted doting over their three eaglets, which hatched last week on Catalina Island's West End.

This comes after the two hatched zero eggs in 2020 and 2021.

Thunder and Akecheta are a part of a restoration program started by the Institute for Wildlife Studies in 1980. The organization has worked to protect the eagle population.

Footage from their nest has been streaming live since 2005.

Jackie and Shadow's eaglet hatched earlier this month. It took in its surroundings for the first time and it was all captured on video thanks to a livestream provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest camera.

WATCH: Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
