17 cats killed after massive fire tears through pet hotel at Palms strip mall, LAFD says

Several pet cats were killed when a fire engulfed a strip mall in Palms that included a feline overnight boarding facility.

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- 17 cats were killed and a firefighter was transported to a hospital Saturday morning after a massive fire engulfed a strip mall in Palms that included an overnight boarding facility for pets, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters knocked down a the "major emergency structure fire" at a row of commercial buildings at 9000 W. Venice Boulevard, the LAFD said.

"Heavy smoke impacted at least half-dozen businesses, including a feline overnight boarding facility where several cats were rescued, but others sadly perished," said Brian Humphrey, a Fire Department spokesman. Two cats were receiving medical care after being rescued.

Firefighters dispatched at 5:44 a.m. and had the blaze out within 73 minutes of their arrival, Humphrey said.

"One firefighter took ill during the intense firefight, and has been taken to an area hospital in fair condition for observation," he said.

There were no civilian injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.