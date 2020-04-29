Caught on camera: Security guard ambushed in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sudden and unprovoked assault was caught on camera in downtown Los Angeles.A security guard at a local apartment complex was ambushed and nearly knocked unconscious.Weeks later, Giovanni is still recovering from the assault."I want him caught. I don't want him to do that to nobody else. If he did that to me for no reason, who knows what he is going to do to the next person," he said.The attack took place at the Piero Apartments, a luxury complex in downtown LA.Giovanni says the man was asking for assistance to find a resident of the complex, and that's when the sudden assault happened.Giovanni's fiance, whose face ABC7 has blurred, couldn't believe the video when she saw it."As hard as it was for me, I counted the blows in that video, 17 blows to his head," she said."He suffered a concussion, he has multiple contusions on his head, contusions on his elbow, his shoulder, contusions on his knee, his back. As you saw in the video, he easily could have suffered a broken back.""We just want this guy off of the street because if he could do something so cold blooded to him, what's to stop him from doing it to someone else," she said.LAPD detectives are searching for the man. They say he will be facing very serious charges when he is eventually caught.Police are asking if anyone can identify the attacker to contact Detective Kim with LAPD Rampart Station at 213-484-3611.