Caught on camera: Thief steals Halloween decoration from San Marino home

A viewer from San Marino sent Eyewitness News surveillance video that shows a thief making off with Halloween decor from their front yard.

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- It seems like the Grinch arrived early in Southern California this year.

The footage shows the person sneaking behind one of two large blow-up creatures on the lawn.

That's when the thief cut one of the support ropes, unplugged it and then ran away with the giant decoration.