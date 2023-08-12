It started out as a family café in New York and now, it's serving delicious soul food in the San Fernando Valley. On this episode of ABC7's "On The Menu," we take you inside Cea-Lo L.A in Sherman Oaks.

On The Menu: Cea-Lo LA in Sherman Oaks gives new meaning to food for your soul

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It started out as a family café in New York and now, it's serving delicious soul food in the San Fernando Valley.

Located in Sherman Oaks off Sepulveda Boulevard, Cea-Lo LA is where Chef Christopher Montgomery is putting his heart and soul into every dish.

"We want people to come in here and feel like you're a part of home," he said. "I started cooking probably when I was 6 years old."

Lucky for us, he never stopped cooking and he always had a love for soul food. On any given day, you can find him cooking some fan favorites, including sweet potatoes, greens, and fried Brussels sprouts, fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce, jumbo shrimp, strawberry cornbread and much more.

Chef and his partner Jajmi Robinson opened Cea-Lo LA two years ago, which is a sister restaurant to his family's café in New York.

Most entrees cost around $20.

Right now, Chef does it all. The shopping, the prepping, the cooking, and the cleaning, but he's thankful for how far he's come.

He was recently featured on TBS' "The Real OG's - Finding Purpose After Incarceration. After serving two years in prison when he was younger, Chef decided to change his life and attend culinary school.

"I was able to escape," he said. "I was able to explore the world through food. I found a safe space there. Food saved me. That's what I tell people. The kitchen saved my life."

It's food for the soul and today, Cea-Lo LA is a favorite among locals.

"It's absolutely my dream come true," said Chef.

Cea-Lo LA, located at 5150 Sepulveda Blvd., is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. Plus, they offer catering services!

The restaurant is currently looking to hire a Sous-chef.

