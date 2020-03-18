Coronavirus

Cedars-Sinai sets up medical tents in parking garage to screen patients for COVID-19

By
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Poke your head into the parking garage attached to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and you won't see any cars.

Instead you'll see three tents lined up right next to each other which are being used as a makeshift ER for people who are suspected to have novel coronavirus. The goal: keep the virus from spreading to other people in the complex.

"For patients who have respiratory symptoms, we can direct them to that area to keep them separate from the general patient population," said Dr. Jeff Smith, the Chief Operating Officer at Cedars.

Dr. Smith says some patients will not require hospitalization and can self-isolate at home.

"Some patients will require testing. Some patients may require hospitalization because they're sicker and so they're triaged in that manner to the appropriate level of care," he told Eyewitness News.

The hospital is also rescheduling elective surgeries that are deemed to be not urgent in order to free up staffing and hospital facilities in case of an unexpected spike in cases.

Coronavirus: Kaiser Permanente seeks to offer drive-up testing in SoCal
EMBED More News Videos

As more coronavirus test kits are produced, Kaiser Permanente aims to open drive-up testing locations in Southern California.



In Orange County, another hospital is taking its own approach to evaluating potential COVID-19 patients: drive-thru screening for the virus.

It's set up in the parking lot of St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Yorba Linda. The hospital says it is only accepting people who have a doctor's referral - anyone without one will be turned away.

Dr. Smith says current testing is "limited." The test itself can be completed quickly but getting the results takes time.

That's why some biotech companies are scrambling to come up with a COVID-19 test that delivers results in minutes, instead of hours or even days.

SoCal urgent cares trying to keep up with demand for coronavirus testing

Biotech startup Fluxergy is working with the University of California, San Diego to get their test through the clinical evaluation stage and hopefully put a dent in infection numbers.

"The countries that have done the best in terms of lowering their mortality is flattening the curve by testing so knowing where the infections are happening and knowing who's getting infected, etc. That turns out to be our biggest holdup," said UC San Diego's Davey Smith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirustests
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News