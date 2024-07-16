COVID reaches 'very high' level in CA, CDC wastewater data show; COVID on the rise in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 continues to mutate leaving us all more susceptible, and new data is showing just that.

According to the CDC, California's wastewater has reached a "very high" level for COVID viral activity for the first time since last winter. Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon and Texas have also recorded "very high" levels.

Los Angeles County's Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says L.A. County specifically is finding similar data.

"With the exception of deaths, which have stayed steady at about one person passing away every day," said Dr. Ferrer. "All of the other indicators for us, the number of cases, the number of people hospitalized, our wastewater have doubled in the last month."

Ferrer says due to COVID-19's new FLiRT variant, the population is more likely to get sick and to spread it to others, but vaccinations still remain our most powerful tool to prevent severe illness.

She says everyone 6 months or older will be asked to get a new vaccine in the fall. That shot will be aimed at protecting us from the latest variants.

"But that doesn't really apply for people who are 65 and older or people who are higher risk," Ferrer said. "Those people should get the current vaccine now and then in the fall, they can go ahead and get another dose of the new vaccine."

Ferrer says this is the fifth summer where we're experiencing a spike in transmission of COVID-19, but the biggest difference now is that we have great ways to combat it.

She says when we're traveling during this time or have to be in large crowds we should think about wearing a mask, and remember to wash our hands particularly before eating.

"We have been here before. We have very good tools to protect ourselves," Ferrer said. "Our common-sense precautions make a huge difference and let's remember that some people in particular still can get very sick and let's go out of our way to make sure we're protecting them."

Ferrer says it's important to know your status, especially if you are high risk. And there are still places around the county where you can get free COVID resources. You can find that information by visiting, ph.lacounty.gov.

