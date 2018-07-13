Three murder suspects are in custody after homicide investigators discovered cemented human remains inside a trash can in Victorville.When Victorville Police Department deputies responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Sitting Bull Street last Sunday regarding a possible deceased body, a police dog trained to detect human remains led authorities to the trash can.Inside the trash can, which was partially filled with cement, were skeletal remains of a human female that San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators determined had been there for more than a year.Authorities arrested Victorville resident Lori Rector, 57, on a murder charge Friday. Victorville residents Louis Chacon, 43, and Alphonso Lozano, 36, are facing accessory-to-murder-charges following their Friday arrests.Detectives determined that the three suspects were friends of the unidentified victim at the time of her death, the cause of which remains unknown.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gerad Laing or Sgt. Ryan Smith of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589.