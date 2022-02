CENTRAL-ALAMEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was left injured during a shooting in Central-Alameda Saturday morning.It happened just after 2 a.m. at 5526 Alba St., north of Slauson Avenue.Police say when officers arrived, they found one person dead and the other with multiple gunshot wounds.It's unclear what prompted the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.