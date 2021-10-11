LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're taking a closer look at the long, rich history of Central Americans here in California.
For more than a century, many have celebrated their countries' independence from Spain right here.
Sandra Kilgass was born in Guatemala and now calls Los Angeles home.
"Even though I live here, and I'm an American citizen, I'm still a part of Guatemala, Guatemala is part of me," she said.
Watch Anabel Munoz's full report above.
Central Americans in California continue to celebrate their countries' independence from Spain
TOP STORIES
Show More