Central Americans in California continue to celebrate their countries' independence from Spain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're taking a closer look at the long, rich history of Central Americans here in California.For more than a century, many have celebrated their countries' independence from Spain right here.Sandra Kilgass was born in Guatemala and now calls Los Angeles home."Even though I live here, and I'm an American citizen, I'm still a part of Guatemala, Guatemala is part of me," she said.