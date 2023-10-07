Manhattan Beach honors motorcycle officer killed in 405 Freeway crash with candlelight vigil

It was a somber Friday night in Manhattan Beach as community members honored Chad Swanson, a 35-year-old motorcycle officer who was tragically killed in a crash on his way to work this week.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a somber Friday night in Manhattan Beach as community members honored Chad Swanson, a 35-year-old motorcycle officer who was tragically killed in a crash on his way to work this week.

The city held a candlelight vigil Friday evening at Civic Center Plaza followed a procession to the pier.

Swanson was killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash that was reported on the 405 Freeway in Carson. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department said he was on his way to work when he was struck.

Swanson had worked for the department for over 13 years. He is survived by his wife, three young sons and his parents.

"This is a time for us to come together as a community, mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, show our support to Officer Swanson's family, and honor the legacy and bravery of Officer Chad Swanson," said Chief Rachel Johnson of Friday's vigil.

Officials said Swanson was attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas when the deadly mass shooting occurred in 2017. He was struck by shrapnel but was still able to help others get to safety.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan Beach Police Officers' Association has created a donation fund for the Swanson family.