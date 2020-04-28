Sports

NFL Draft 2020: Chargers select UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in 4th round

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- UCLA running back Joshua Kelley is staying home.

The Bruins' former star running back was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday morning. Born in Inglewood, Kelley grew up in Lancaster.

In and interview with ABC7, he talked about how playing in Chip Kelly's system at UCLA helped him -- and he increased his value with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl.
