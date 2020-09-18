El Dorado Fire: Charges possible in death of firefighter killed while battling blaze in San Bernardino National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6412528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators say the people who started the 19,000-acre El Dorado Fire, which was sparked by a device used during a baby's gender reveal, could face charges related to death of a firefighter who was killed while battling the blaze in the San Bernardino National Forest.The U.S. Forest Service said the death happened Thursday but did not release additional details.The cause of death is under investigation. The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified."Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the agency said in a statement.The El Dorado Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 near Yucaipa, was 66% contained as of Friday morning. Crews are trying to stop flames from crossing Highway 38.Officials said the blaze was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.Wildfires in California this year are blamed for at least 25 deaths.