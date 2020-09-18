El Dorado Fire: Charges possible in death of firefighter killed while battling blaze in San Bernardino National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service said the death happened Thursday but did not release additional details.
The cause of death is under investigation. The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the agency said in a statement.
The El Dorado Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 near Yucaipa, was 66% contained as of Friday morning. Crews are trying to stop flames from crossing Highway 38.
Officials said the blaze was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.
Wildfires in California this year are blamed for at least 25 deaths.
