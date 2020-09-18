Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal

A firefighter died battling the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials say.
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter died battling the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the death happened Thursday, but did not release more details.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the agency said in a statement.

The name of the firefighter has not been released until family has been notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

The El Dorado Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 near Yucaipa, has burned about 19,000 acres and is 66% contained as of Friday morning.

Officials said the blaze was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

RELATED: El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa sparked by pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yucaipasan bernardino countyfirefighter killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Several county, city officials calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign
Bobcat Fire: Flames encroaching on Mount Wilson
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
Homeowner shoots 2 alleged gang members during Pico Rivera burglary
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
IE family recovering after COVID-19 outbreak from backyard BBQ
Show More
Woman killed after car slams into Pomona home
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
SoCal doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine and if masks are here to stay
Monrovia art project paints rocks to share messages of positivity
Tips for parents balancing working from home and remote learning
More TOP STORIES News