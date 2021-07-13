Arts & Entertainment

Charlie Robinson, known for role on 'Night Court,' dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, the actor best known for his role as the court clerk on the sitcom "Night Court," has died. He was 75.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Veteran character actor Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as the court clerk on the classic sitcom "Night Court," has died.

Robinson, 75, died Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

A representative for the actor told various media outlets that Robinson died from cardiac arrest and cancer.

Robinson was best known for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on "Night Court," which ran from 1984 to 1992. He more recently had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom "Mom," portraying a blind tenant in an apartment building managed by series star Allison Janney.

A native of Houston, Robinson attended the Studio 7 acting school at the Houston Music Theatre.

He appeared in films including "Sugar Hill," "A Killing Affair," "Nowhere to Hide," "The River" and "Antwone Fisher," and landed roles in the series "Flamingo Road," "Home Improvement," "Hart of Dixie" and "Buffalo Bill." He also made appearances on shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Hotel," "St. Elsewhere" and "Touched by an Angel."

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita; children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

