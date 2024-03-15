Chase on 405 Freeway ends when speeding driver slams into center divider

A chase on the 405 Freeway ended in a violent crash when a speeding driver slammed into a center divider.

A chase on the 405 Freeway ended in a violent crash when a speeding driver slammed into a center divider.

A chase on the 405 Freeway ended in a violent crash when a speeding driver slammed into a center divider.

A chase on the 405 Freeway ended in a violent crash when a speeding driver slammed into a center divider.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening ended in a violent crash when a speeding driver slammed into a center divider.

The chase ended around 9:10 p.m. on the southbound 405, just south of Sunset Boulevard in Brentwood.

AIR7 HD observed the suspect fleeing at over 100 mph and cutting off multiple vehicles. It appeared the suspect lost control, and the car slid across lanes with the hood popped open before crashing.

The suspect almost hit another car prior to slamming into the center divider. Sparks began to fly upon impact.

After a few minutes, Los Angeles police officers took the suspect into custody as traffic began to back up.

Police say the suspect's car, a Kia, was stolen.