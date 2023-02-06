Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers

A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the 405 Freeway in the Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the 405 Freeway in the Los Angeles area.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect swerved in and out of traffic at high speeds. Once the car collided into the freeway center divider, the man exited the vehicle and began running on foot.

The suspect was seen trying to carjack a passing truck at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp. As the truck drove away, the suspect hopped into the bed in an attempt to flee.

Responding officers quickly reached the suspect and tackled him at a freeway embankment.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.