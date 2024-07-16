Carjacking suspect crashes truck towing coffee trailer at end of chase in LA

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen pick-up truck led authorities on a wild chase that came to a crashing end in North Hollywood Monday night.

The pursuit started after the truck with a "Matt's Coffee" trailer attached was allegedly carjacked in Ventura County. The vehicle was later spotted in the Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division.

At one point, the driver lost control of the vehicle after making a hard right onto Tujunga Avenue from Chandler Boulevard. Video shows the truck taking the sharp turn, which caused the trailer that was being towed to roll over before it came to a stop on the sidewalk.

Officers say the suspect took off running, but was later arrested after hiding in a porta-potty.

The suspect, identified as Liam Yanez, 27, is facing a slew of charges including carjacking, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on $130,000 bail.