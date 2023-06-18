One person was killed and three people were injured when a chase ended in a crash in Pasadena overnight.

1 killed, 3 injured after possible DUI chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three people were injured when a chase ended in a crash in Pasadena overnight.

The pursuit started shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after officers observed a suspected DUI driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase ended in a crash at the 110 Freeway and Glenarm Street. At least three cars were involved in the collision.

One person died and three others were injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear if the fatal victim was the pursuit suspect or if any of the injured individuals were in that car.