Driver fleeing police in Simi Valley crashes into utility pole, causes power outage

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured after a short chase ended in a violent crash in Simi Valley Monday night.

The crash happened near Fitzgerald and Erringer roads just before 11:15 p.m., Simi Valley police said.

Officers initially tried to pull over the driver in the silver Lexus for running a red light at the intersection of Sycamore Road and Los Angeles Avenue.

The suspect led police on a chase southbound on Sycamore Road before turning westbound onto Fitzgerald Road.

Police said the 40-year-old man took out a curb and crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power in the area. Debris from a brick wall was seen nearby.

Police said alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

The suspect was transported to a trauma center with major injuries.

Power is being restored in the area.
