Chase ends in fiery crash in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase ended in a fiery crash in the Fairfax District Tuesday night.
AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 10:30 p.m. as the front-end of the suspect's vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Paramedics were treating the injured suspect while he was sprawled out on the sidewalk near a Citibank.
Meanwhile, a blue vehicle was caught between a tree and a wall of the bank building. First responders were working to free the driver of that vehicle.
It was not immediately known how the crash happened.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
