Chase ends in fiery crash in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase ended in a fiery crash in the Fairfax District Tuesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 10:30 p.m. as the front-end of the suspect's vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Paramedics were treating the injured suspect while he was sprawled out on the sidewalk near a Citibank.

Meanwhile, a blue vehicle was caught between a tree and a wall of the bank building. First responders were working to free the driver of that vehicle.

It was not immediately known how the crash happened.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angelescrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed in crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
LA City Council allocates LAPD funds to policing alternatives
Fire damages vacant commercial building in Harbor Gateway
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Obstacles remain as LAUSD targets April 9 for reopening
Hard hit by COVID-19, southeast LA communities push for more vaccine access
SoCal family mourns loss of beloved father to COVID
Show More
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
LA Zoo giraffe dies after giving birth to stillborn calf
'A Touch of Disney' releases full list of food for event including churros, DOLE whip
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News