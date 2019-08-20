Chase ends in standoff on WB 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga; driver taken into custody

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after a chase ended in a brief standoff Tuesday morning on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.A white sedan spun around and came to a stop on the westbound side of the freeway shortly before 7 a.m. Authorities shut down all lanes on that side of the interstate as multiple San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies exited their vehicles and pointed their guns at the car.The driver appeared to smoke a cigarette or vape pen before he got out of his car with his hands up. He then slowly walked backward toward the deputies, who handcuffed him without incident.Westbound traffic began moving slowly past the scene as authorities reopened one lane.