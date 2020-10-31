Chase ends in NoHo after suspect's car with raised front hood crashes into innocent driver

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A chase came to end in North Hollywood Friday evening when a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into an innocent driver.

The suspect was driving with the hood of the car obstructing the front windshield, causing him to stick his out of the window in order to see, but it didn't prove successful.

The car rammed into another vehicle near Vanowen Street and Elmer Avenue, forcing that driver to slam into a parked car. The suspect drove for a short distance after that, before coming up on the sidewalk at Klump Avenue and crawling out through the driver side window.

Los Angeles police officers quickly caught up with the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The condition of the two women in the innocent vehicle was not immediately known, but they were being treated by paramedics at the scene.
