Innocent person killed after chase ends in fiery crash in Fairfax District, authorities say

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent person was killed after a suspect fleeing sheriff's deputies crashed into the victim's vehicle in the Fairfax District Tuesday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were chasing a Chevy Malibu when the suspect crashed into the victim's car near Fairfax Avenue and Third Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 10:30 p.m. as the front-end of the suspect's vehicle was engulfed in flames. The other car involved in the crash, a small blue sedan, was wedged between a wall of a Citibank building and a tree on the sidewalk.

The Jaws of Life was used to peel back the passenger side door of the victim's vehicle. The victim later died.

It was unclear if more people were inside the blue sedan.

Paramedics were treating the injured suspect while he was sprawled out on the sidewalk near the Citibank. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known why deputies were chasing the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed in crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
LA City Council allocates LAPD funds to policing alternatives
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Fire damages vacant commercial building in Harbor Gateway
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Obstacles remain as LAUSD targets April 9 for reopening
Hard hit by COVID-19, southeast LA communities push for more vaccine access
Show More
SoCal family mourns loss of beloved father to COVID
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
LA Zoo giraffe dies after giving birth to stillborn calf
'A Touch of Disney' releases full list of food for event including churros, DOLE whip
More TOP STORIES News