GTA suspect runs into South Gate neighborhood after chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grand theft auto suspect fled into a residential neighborhood in the South Gate area Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a dangerous chase on freeways and surface streets through Los Angeles County.

The suspect weaved through cars and sped by heavy traffic on the 710 Freeway before he crashed into a tree on a front yard and abandoned the car in a South Gate neighborhood.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving during rush hour on the 710 in the San Gabriel Valley. At one point, three passengers jumped out of the car and escaped after the driver moved to the shoulder of the freeway.

Law enforcement began searching the neighborhood after the suspect ran into the neighborhood.

