Carjacking suspect arrested after wild chase through Los Angeles, Orange counties ends in standoff

A carjacking suspect drove into oncoming traffic on the 5 Freeway during a high-speed chase through Orange County.

A carjacking suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase from Los Angeles to northern Orange County, at one point driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway.

After more than 10 hours that included a dramatic chase through L.A. and Ventura counties plus a standoff that halted traffic in Santa Ana, the driver of a stolen big rig finally surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was arrested in Lakewood after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Los Angeles to northern Orange County on Friday afternoon, at one point driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway as other motorists passed closely in oncoming lanes.The pursuit made its way from the Los Angeles area into the cities of Commerce, Montebello and Downey before heading southbound on the 5 Freeway toward Orange County.The stolen vehicle, whose windows were heavily tinted, eventually came to a stop on the freeway in Buena Park. A standoff ensued as officers in Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol vehicles confronted the suspect.All northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed to traffic as the driver remained barricaded inside the sedan. The car then slowly made its way off the freeway and onto surface streets, followed by a caravan of law enforcement vehicles.A PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, and the chase headed north into the La Mirada area. Officers later threw out two spike strips at an intersection but the suspect simply drove around them and continued on.In Norwalk, the car veered into oncoming lanes before making a U-turn. An officer threw out yet another spike strip, which the driver again managed to avoid.Shortly after 2 p.m., the civilian driver of a pickup truck blocked the suspect from proceeding on a surface street in Cerritos. Another standoff with police ensued briefly before the suspect jumped the curb and drove around the truck.A patrol vehicle attempted another PIT maneuver, but the vehicle crawled forward for less than a mile and then came to a stop in the middle of the street.The marathon chase crossed into the Lakewood city limits, where the driver turned the car to the left and positioned it across one lane. A police SUV pulled up behind the car, blocking it in with a sidewalk on the other side. Other officers stopped their vehicles on the driver's side and pointed their weapons as a SWAT team was summoned to the scene.Amid a standoff in Lakewood, the driver exited the car and was shot by non-lethal rounds and a police K-9 also tried to take him down. The suspect then re-entered the car and briefly led police on another chase before stopping.The suspect eventually exited the car after being cornered by police vehicles and surrendered to officers shortly before 3:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Details of the carjacking that prompted the pursuit were not available. Reports that the suspect was armed with a gun and knife were not immediately confirmed.