Chase ends after suspect accused of stealing truck taken into custody in Buena Park

Chase of stolen-vehicle suspect ends in Buena Park

BUENA PARK, Calif. (CNS) -- A man suspected of stealing a truck was taken into custody Monday in Buena Park after leading authorities on a pursuit that began in Lakewood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the man in the reported stolen Toyota truck on the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway at about 7:10 p.m., according to the department.

The man led sheriff's department deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on the freeway to Norwalk, where he transitioned to the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, then the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway.

The man transitioned back to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim before exiting the freeway onto Brookhurst Road, according to authorities. He drove through several residential areas before he pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Oleander Circle in Buena Park and fled the truck at about 7:50 p.m.

The man attempted to evade police, but was intercepted in a parking lot near a Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar located in the 7900 block of Beach Boulevard and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without further incident.

