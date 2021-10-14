High-speed CHP chase of suspected DUI driver ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect leading authorities on high-speed chase across LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday night until he was taken into custody in Long Beach.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 11:20 p.m. as the suspect was fleeing California Highway Patrol vehicles and driving erratically at high speeds.

The suspect drove on multiple freeways and on surface streets prior to getting taken into custody.

Around 11:40 p.m., the suspect parked in a commercial area and ditched the vehicle. About six CHP officers apprehended the suspect, and it appeared a Taser was used to subdue the suspect.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycar chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Motorcycle leads CHP on chase from OC to Inglewood
LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted on corruption charges
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
City to close part of MacArthur Park, remove homeless
Cher sues widow of Sonny Bono over song royalties
Proposed LA redistricting map disenfranchises voters, officials say
SPONSORED: Santa Ana high school mariachi group gifted new outfits
Show More
1 in custody for fire at Wilmington train yard
White House: Port of LA going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
At least 5 killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway
'Climb the airplane,' pilot told before fiery crash near San Diego
Gunman who was killed by SWAT after taking hostage is identified
More TOP STORIES News