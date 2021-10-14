High-speed CHP chase of suspected DUI driver ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday night until he was taken into custody in Long Beach.AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 11:20 p.m. as the suspect was fleeing California Highway Patrol vehicles and driving erratically at high speeds.The suspect drove on multiple freeways and on surface streets prior to getting taken into custody.Around 11:40 p.m., the suspect parked in a commercial area and ditched the vehicle. About six CHP officers apprehended the suspect, and it appeared a Taser was used to subdue the suspect.