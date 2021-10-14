High-speed CHP chase of suspected DUI driver ends in Long Beach with suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday night until he was taken into custody in Long Beach.
AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 11:20 p.m. as the suspect was fleeing California Highway Patrol vehicles and driving erratically at high speeds.
The suspect drove on multiple freeways and on surface streets prior to getting taken into custody.
Around 11:40 p.m., the suspect parked in a commercial area and ditched the vehicle. About six CHP officers apprehended the suspect, and it appeared a Taser was used to subdue the suspect.
