Chase: Shooting suspect leading police on high-speed pursuit through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting suspect is leading authorities on a high-speed chase through surface streets and freeways Los Angeles Friday night.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 5:30 p.m. as the driver was driving at high speeds in the Westchester area.

The chase stayed mostly in the South Bay area.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.