Chase on 405 Freeway ends with man, woman surrendering to CHP

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase during heavy traffic on the 405 Freeway Tuesday ended with a man and a woman surrendering to authorities in the Hawthorne area.

The male driver came to a complete stop on Inglewood Avenue near 135th Street and exited the car with a dog, possibly a French bulldog. The woman passenger also exited the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers talked with both of them before placing each in handcuffs without incident. The man surrendered the dog to officers.

AIR7 HD was first over the chase just before 4:45 p.m. as the driver weaved through traffic. Authorities say the driver was wanted for DUI and reckless driving.

