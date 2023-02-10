High-speed chase through LA ends with multiple people in custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple people were arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles freeways and surface streets Friday night.

Authorities say Anaheim police initiated the pursuit after a report of a home invasion in Buena Park.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 8:10 p.m. as the suspect was driving over 100 mph on the freeway. Prior to that, authorities say one of the suspects carjacked a person after exiting the 105 Freeway.

The chase went through multiple freeways - the 105 and 110 - before the suspect got onto surface streets. The driver was speeding and weaving erratically past other cars on the road.

During this time, authorities were chasing a black Audi but once the car got under an overpass, the suspects hopped into a Mercedes-Benz and continued fleeing. It's unclear if there was another carjacking or if the driver was waiting for the Mercedes.

The chase went through Hawthorne, Compton, the Harbor Gateway area before ending in South L.A. near Ivy Street and Firestone Boulevard.

Four people ran out of the car and they were all taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.