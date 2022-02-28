OC chase: Murder suspect in custody after attempting to carjack random driver while fleeing police

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect possibly wanted for murder was taken into custody Monday afternoon at the end of a dangerous chase across Orange County.

The pursuit was initiated on the freeway somewhere in the Santa Ana area. Additional details about the alleged murder were not immediately released.

The suspect eventually came into the end of a cul-de-sac in Costa Mesa, abandoned the car and ran into what appeared to be an industrial parking complex, where he attempted to carjack a random driver in the area.

Officers cornered him a short time later, ordered him to drop an object he had in his hand and the suspect surrendered.



