Chase of murder suspect ends in crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fleeing driver slammed into a tractor-trailer in Pomona, bringing an end to a dangerous and erratic chase across Riverside and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening.

Several law enforcement vehicles were at the scene the moment the murder suspect crashed a pickup truck and surrendered at an intersection in Pomona around 7 p.m. A passenger in the truck also exited and was taken into custody.

During the chase, the suspect drove onto the sidewalk at one point, and came close to hitting other cars on the road. The suspect also ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 6 p.m. as the driver was going at high speeds on the 60 Freeway. Prior to reaching Pomona, the suspect was in the east San Gabriel Valley area and driving over 75 mph with multiple officers behind.

Riverside County deputies and California Highway Patrol units were in pursuit.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

